Sponsor spotlight: Halibut and Chips the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Craving a classic coastal feast? Indulge in the ultimate seafood delight with Scotty’s Food Truck Halibut and Chips.
It features
– Tender, flaky Pacific halibut fillets.
– Lightly panko breaded for a satisfying crunch.
Served with crispy golden French fries and accompanied by Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.
Scotty’s will be at Five Corners in the Calvary Church parking lot from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.