Sponsor spotlight: Grab food from Scotty’s and head to the beach

Scotty’s food truck will be in its usual Edmonds spot at Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot this Thursday-Saturday.

As our state finally opens up completely, we will be here to keep serving great food with fast service. Enjoy summertime in Edmonds: Stop by, grab a blackened salmon caesar salad or our delicious fish and chips, and head to the beach.

Call ahead if you don’t want to wait in the heat: 206-795 -1615

Location:

Five Corners

8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

3:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays