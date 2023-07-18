Sponsor spotlight: Ginny’s Girls goes hoarder

Building a small business from the ground up requires many degrees of challenge and risk. Ginny’s Girls started their journey in this industry as a three-person team with an epic vision to grow by providing the community with quality estate sales. Today our 23-man crew is operating multiple estate sales per week, including full clean outs. Additionally, we have expanded our list of services, offering senior move management and personal property appraisals.

Our entire team works together to take on monumental projects. Working in the rain and snow, continuously expanding their knowledge, and being Gumby like flexible to complete projects. Taking on hoarder houses has been no exception to the list!

Currently, we are prepping a house PACKED with tools, automotive equipment, and more! This sale will be held Friday, July 21 – Saturday, July 22 in North Seattle. Click the link below for all the info:

www.estatesales.net/WA/Seattle/98115/3696813

Compassionately, our crew understands that people living with a hoarding disorder find the impacts on their quality of life and relationships with friends and family dire. Causes of hoarding vary from person to person. One thing they do have in common is they don’t typically seek help for fear of being shamed. Over time, the disorder becomes more severe. Health and safety become serious risk factors causing another party to step into play.

Friends and family play a vital role in the lives of people suffering from a hoarding disorder. Perhaps you have tried to remedy the situation for a hoarder in your life, and despite your best efforts it did not help. This is where our team may be able to help! While we are not mental health professionals, we can help facilitate the sorting and liquidation phase of a hoarder’s transition. If you or your loved ones are looking to take a “load off” and need a helping hand, please reach out to us. Let Ginny’s take that weight off your shoulders!

Ginny’s is currently the only company in the Puget Sound area offering estate sales, clean-outs, move management, and personal property appraisals. Don’t hesitate to give us a call about our range of services.

— By Jamie Roberts & Amy Parsons, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

425-239-8746