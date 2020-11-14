Sponsor spotlight: Ginny’s Girls can help with move management, senior and specialty services

Move Management

Senior and Speciality Services

At Ginny’s Girls, we strive to offer the widest range of services to meet all of our client’s needs. No matter what stage of life you are in, moving is stressful. We are here to help by walking with you through each step of your move so you can relax knowing all the details are taken care of.

Our move management team offers à la carte options so you can choose what level of service you need! Below are a few choices to best help with your situation:

Developing an overall move or “age in place” plan.

Downsizing and organzing belongings.

Packing and unpacking belongings for move.

Coordination with move team.

Disbursement of heirlooms to friends and family.

Researching new living arrangements to find your best fit.

Interviewing moving companies to suit your needs and budget.

Providing referrals to realtors, cleaning crews and other professional services.

Move day coordination.

Floor planning for new living space.

We are members of NASMM, a professional nonprofit trade organization of Senior and Speciality Move Managers. Through this membership we have training in ethics and accountability, move safety, the moving industry, contracts and liability in addition to COVID-19 safety training.

Give us a call today, we cannot wait to see how we can help you!

(206) 979-9030

info@ginnysestates.com

www.ginnysestates.com