Sponsor spotlight: Getting ahead in buying and selling with one more service

Whether you are a homeowner or a real estate agent working with a homeowner buying or selling a home, you or your client may very well benefit from engaging with an interior designer. First impressions mean a great deal, both when selling a home and when touring a potential home for purchase.

With its unique design approach, interior design studio rb.by.design (LINK www.rbbydesign.com) can assist homeowners and real estate agents in brainstorming and executing home updates that help properties sell for top dollar. Owner and interior design principal Rachael Bauer is available to walk potential homes and envision the design opportunity for the ultimate dream home followed by the execution of design renderings, drawings, and specifications. Most importantly, Rachael has a sense of the typical budget challenges homeowners face. She truly advocates for smart renovation for a smooth and successful project. Additionally, Rachael can assist with new construction speculative homes by selecting finishes and coordinating plumbing, lighting and appliance offerings from builders. To complement these built-in design elements, homeowners can work with the design studio to customize a furniture, art and décor package. Or, perhaps, you as a homeowner or real estate agent are purchasing property to consider development. In that case, rb.by.design has the experience working with other architects and builders to bring forth a cohesive design and documentation for a new home, vacation spot or mixed-use community. Rachael’s background at a top-rated architecture firm and working alongside other interior design business owners offers a multifaceted design approach in residential, commercial office, restaurant, and multifamily projects. Some examples of her work are found here.

With rb.by.design, you are choosing an interior design studio that is committed to a fresh design approach, active listening, thoughtful recommendations and a plan to execute a client’s vision. The studio takes pride in transparency, communication and accountability for a fluid design process. You gain a partner that leads you through each step of the design process, guiding you through an organized timeline and providing timely responses when decisions need to be made. The nature of the real estate business is fast-paced and the need to adhere to a timeline is critical. Rb.by.design will ensure deadlines are met while staying on schedule.

By engaging in interior design services, you are maximizing full potential for an existing home or for the sale or purchase of a home and/or property. Rachael’s “a la carte” service offerings make it affordable for as little or as much scope as required. Start your design conversation now by contacting Rachael at:

