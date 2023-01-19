Sponsor spotlight: Getting a tough property ready for sale with the help of Leigh Harvey and Ginny’s Girls  

Are you wanting to get your home ready for sale but are absolutely overwhelmed by the thought of all the cleanup and prep work? Well, you can kick that stress to the curb because between my services and Ginny’s Girl’s services, we can get the job done for you!

Having been a real estate agent for 25-plus years, I will go to work marketing your home for sale and getting it closed successfully. I’ve had the pleasure of calling Edmonds my home for over 20 years and have much insight on our local housing market and its trends. But first, your property needs to be market ready.

That’s where Ginny’s Girls Estate Services comes in. They are family owned and operated, and they’re based right here in Edmonds. They specialize in estate sales and residential cleanouts. Additionally, they offer move management services and personal property appraisals. Each client receives personalized service based on their needs.

Having used Ginny’s Girls Estate Services myself to get one of my listings ready for sale, I can confidently say that their values of integrity and treating everyone with kindness is readily apparent throughout the entire process. Check these before and after photos. Have peace of mind by moving from clutter to clean. Call now.

Give me a call today to get the process started with a value assessment of your home and then, let the cleanup begin!

