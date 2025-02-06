Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for spring and summer with an interior painting project

Right now, the middle of winter, is the perfect time to plan and book an interior painting or woodworking refinishing project to get ready for spring and summer. Bookings for these projects opened in the fall. If you’re thinking of an interior painting or woodwork refinishing project, take the first step by requesting an estimate now and get scheduled.

Here are some answers to the questions I’m often asked about.

Q: Can I live in my home while you paint the inside?

A: Yes. My goal is to maximize protection of your belongings and minimize disruption while providing the highest quality results.

Q: How do you do that?

A: Part of the project planning involves protecting surfaces or objects that aren’t getting painted. My clients can attest that my process works. The protective materials come down as soon as possible to ensure your home remains livable during the project.

Q: Do you refinish woodwork or trim if it needs refreshing or if I want a new look?

A: Absolutely. Woodwork refinishing is something I love to do.

Q: Are there big messes inside while a project is underway?

A: Objects and furniture will need to move in many cases during a painting project. However, I ensure that the space that I’m working in is cleaned daily. You will not end up with dusty surfaces or paint splatter. I do my best to leave your home organized and clean each day.

Q: I want spaces painted that have wallpaper on the walls. Do you remove wallpaper as part of a painting project?

A: Yes. If you want to remove it to have a fresh look with new paint, I am able to remove the wallpaper.

Q: I have an old home. Are you able to paint the interior even if I don’t know whether lead paint is present?

A: Yes. I am a certified Lead Renovator with the Washington State Department of Commerce, trained in lead paint abatement.

Q: Do you do small interior projects or last-minute projects?

A: I do projects of all sizes. If you have a small project, I’d be happy to provide an estimate. I can often find time to squeeze these in depending on their size. I will always do my best to work with your timeline.

—

As a local Edmonds business serving the greater Edmonds area, my goal is to help neighbors in areas such as Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, and Shoreline make their home improvement projects a reality.

