Sponsor spotlight: Get ready for an evening of Mariachi magic

Two-time Grammy Award winners Mariachi Divas head to Edmonds on Sept. 20 with a performance that blends tradition, innovation and irresistible energy. Founded in 1999 by trumpet player Cindy Shea, this groundbreaking, all-female ensemble has taken the mariachi world by storm — earning eight Grammy and three Latin Grammy nominations and producing 16 acclaimed albums across its storied career. The performance will include a free Pre-Show Talk at 6 p.m., as well as a special guest appearance by Mount Vernon Mariachi & Folklorico.

Since 2003, Mariachi Divas has been the official all-female mariachi of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, and became the official mariachi for Disney Pixar’s Coco-inspired show at Plaza de La Familia/Día de Los Muertos celebration at Disney California Adventure.

Known for their sparkling harmonies, impeccable musicianship and fearless creativity, Mariachi Divas infuse their performances with jazzy and pop-tinged renditions of Latin favorites alongside beloved mariachi classics. Their members hail from diverse cultural backgrounds, and their inclusive spirit shines through in every note, often incorporating unexpected instrumentation to keep audiences dancing, singing, and wanting more!

The Divas’ star power has led them to share the stage with luminaries like Alejandro Fernández, Christina Aguilera, Ozomatli, and Natalia Jiménez, as well as appearances on national television and film. But above all, they remain committed to showing the strength of women in a genre historically dominated by men.

Join us before the performance for a special pre-show talk exploring the groundbreaking legacy of the Mariachi Divas with founder Cindy Shea!

Learn about the traditional art form of Mariachi and its global influences, what to expect and recognize during the performance, and listen to behind-the-scenes stories about their experiences as cultural ambassadors and their musical residencies. This brief conversation sets the stage for an unforgettable evening of music, heritage and celebration.

Mariachi Divas will be joined on stage for the final song of the evening by special guests Mount Vernon Mariachi and Folklorico.

MV Mariachi & Folklorico is the largest program of its kind in Western Washington, bringing together nearly 200 student musicians and dancers to celebrate and preserve Mexican traditions. Under the direction of award-winning educator Ramon Rivera, the ensemble has dazzled audiences across the region, inspiring pride, cultural connection, and community spirit.

