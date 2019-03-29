Sponsor spotlight: Get mellow with a CBD Massage at Ombu Salon + Spa

A CBD Massage from Ombu Salon + Spa contains no THC, so you won’t get high, but you will have one of the most relaxing and therapeutic massages of your life!

Due to the proliferation of recreational cannabis shops, sudden popularity of CBD (a derivative of cannabis or hemp) should come as no surprise. However, there are real benefits to incorporating the non-psychoactive ingredient into your self-care, beauty, and wellness routines. Have you been feeling extra stressed out lately? Perhaps you have persistent pain or an overuse injury that has been nagging at you. It may be time to try the newest CBD enhanced massages at Ombu Salon + Spa.

What is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical compound, or cannabinoid, derived from the cannabis plant, including industrial hemp and marijuana. While CBD can be derived from either plant, the CBD used in products at Ombu Salon + Spa are hemp-derived and contain no THC (the psychoactive ingredient sourced from the marijuana plant). It won’t get you high, and there is no risk of failing a drug screening.

How does CBD work?

CBD-infused products are ideal for use in massages because CBD has been found to reduce pain, lower the inflammatory response, and recruit cells to repair damaged tissues.

CBD also plays a role the sleep-wake cycle and mood and stress management. It has also been linked to a spike in the naturally occurring “bliss molecule,” anandamide, which helps to regulate functions like pleasure, appetite, memory, sleep, and pain.

What are the benefits of a CBD massage?

CBD binds with receptors in the skin, triggering a wide array of therapeutic and healing responses including: reducing pain signals and inflammation responses, boosting immune system functioning, regulating key body functions such as sleep, mood, and appetite, and maintaining homeostasis in the body (a stable internal environment). What this means to you is that when you get a CBD massage, you’ll feel pain relief, reduced inflammation and skin irritation, and increased feelings of pleasure and relaxation…to name a few!

Why should you try a CBD massage at Ombu Salon + Spa?

The Anti-Inflammatory Properties– A CBD massage can help heal certain ailments. Combined with a Swedish or Deep Tissue massage performed by the licensed massage therapists at Ombu Salon + Spa, you will begin to feel relief from the painful symptoms associated with arthritis or sports-related injuries. The CBD cream works to soothe those sore joints, giving you a boost of energy and allowing you to feel like you are not having difficulties with your muscles and joints at all. Increased Sensory Stimulation– The muscles and joints react immediately to a massage, but add in the CBD along with eight more healing herbs, and your entire body and senses will be stimulated to help you to feel more alert and alive. Increased Muscle Relaxation– In addition to stimulating the skin surface, the CBD in the massage cream will relax muscles and ease any tension or pain that you are feeling – making it one of the most therapeutic and relaxing experiences possible. It will revitalize, rejuvenate, and replenish your body during one session without any of the narcotic sensations. Alleviate Stress and Anxiety– While getting a professional massage alone can help alleviate stress and anxiety, the added ingredient of CBD only helps the body to de-stress. Eliminating Chronic Pain– Deep tissue massages with CBD decrease the inflammation, increase blood flow throughout the affected areas, and soothe tension in muscles associated with the chronic pain. It is also beneficial for helping to reduce blood pressure, provide stress relief, and rehabilitation of sports and overuse injuries. During these massages, the CBD acts like a natural aid to loosen muscles and allow faster healing.

What kind of CBD-infused massages are offered at Ombu Salon + Spa?

As always, Ombu Salon + Spa is committed to offering the most effect and natural products on the market. Its massages use custom formulated CBD herbal cream packed with 50mg organic, hemp-derived CBD and eight healing herbs and organic essential oils in a nourishing shea butter base.

The CBD-enhanced Swedish massage provides extra relaxation, combats stress and anxiety and will leave you in a state of bliss. 60 or 90 minute massages available.

A CBD-enhanced Deep Tissue massage tackles chronic pain and aids in sports and overuse injury recovery. Also available in 60 or 90 minute options.

All massages at Ombu Salon + Spa start with a consultation with your licensed massage therapist in order to tailor your service to your specific needs. If you are ready to experience one of the most relaxing and therapeutic massages of your life, schedule your appointment now!

