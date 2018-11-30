Sponsor spotlight: Get a clearer complexion with Clear Skin Acne Facial

Acne is the bane of many people’s existences. It is an unwanted blemish that can look and feel unattractive. A Clear Skin Acne Facial is the answer to those embarrassing acne problems.

What Causes Acne?

While there isn’t a single cause for acne, there are many common themes. Let’s look at some of them:

• Heredity – If your parents or grandparents had severe acne, you might experience acne that is difficult to control.

• Drugs – There are some drugs that can lead to a bad acne breakout. Iodides, bromides, and oral or injected steroids can cause or aggravate acne.

• Physical pressure – There have been cases of pressure from helmets, chin straps, collars, and suspenders making acne worse.

• Occupations – Exposure to industrial products such as cutting oils can produce acne.

• Cosmetics – Certain cosmetics clog the pores of the skin, which leads to acne breakouts.

What Does a Regular Facial Do?

A facial works to detox your skin. They are effective in getting rid of non-inflammatory or comedonal acne, which is another name for whiteheads and blackheads.

Comedones occur when the pores get blocked due to clogging by oil and dead skin cells. Facial exfoliation will remove the top layer of the skin, unclogging pores and helping oil flow naturally through the follicles.

It’s important to remember that relying on a single facial isn’t going to set you up for success, because the skin is an organ that grows new cells and sheds old ones daily. Aestheticians recommend getting a facial every four to six weeks.

What Does a Clear Skin Acne Facial Do?

The Clear Skin Acne Facial was voted in the top five Best Facials on KING 5 Best of Western Washington for a reason. It targets all the different levels of acne using customized medical-grade skincare.

The treatment includes oxygenated steam, which loosens breakouts in the skin, as well as extractions to relieve congestion. This gives the patient the feeling of deep cleaning. It also employs high-frequency technology to kill bacteria in the skin and reduce blemishes, which results in faster healing times.

There is zero downtime with this facial. Depending on the condition of your skin, the most you can expect is a slight pink tinge to your skin after the treatment, which will only be temporary.

While some may worry that coming in for the treatment every two to four weeks will interfere with their schedule, the results are definitely worth it, with many patients reporting beautiful skin that seems to shine from the inside out.

And the best part of this facial is that it only takes 45 minutes! You can get back to your daily routine in no time at all.

After comparing a regular facial to a Clear Skin Acne Facial, many prospective patients opt to go for the latter. This is because the Clear Skin Acne Facial offers a staggering amount of benefits over a traditional facial.

