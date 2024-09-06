Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North September featured exhibit — ‘Echoes of Memories’ by Silena Wei Chen

In September, Gallery North presents Echoes of Memories, a collection of photographic work and acrylic paintings by award-winning artist Silena Wei Chen.

Silena uses photographs and paintings as vehicles to revisit the places and times that have lingered in her memory. In this exhibition, Silena presents new works from her signature painterly photography series that depicts the interaction between ocean and sky in an otherworldly way. Through these works, she takes viewers on an imaginary journey on the sea. This exhibit will also include photographs she created while traveling through magical places nearly a decade ago.

“Travel has always been a great learning experience for me. It gives me the opportunity to experience the magnificence of the planet we live on. Mother nature is the ultimate artist whose creation goes far beyond what human beings can imagine. Being there and witnessing those incredible and timeless moments always humbles me. It drives me to record and share them with others. It also makes me reflect upon and cherish every moment in my life.” – Silena Wei Chen

In this exhibition, Silena also showcases her flow acrylic paintings, through which she explores the harmony and collision of colors. The creation of these works was deeply inspired by and embedded with memory, perception and her inner feelings.

The exhibit will run from Sept. 1-30. The public is invited to meet the artist at the reception on Saturday, September 14th from 1pm to 4pm and during the Third Thursday Edmonds Art Walk on Sept. 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Gallery North.

For more information about Silena Wei Chen, you can visit www.silencegallery.com.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. The gallery is located at 410 Main St., Edmonds, and is open seven days a week (11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays). For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.