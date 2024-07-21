Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘Little Boxes & Liminal Spaces’ in August

Little Boxes & Liminal Spaces, a dual art show by Nicole Caulfield and Katie Caulfield, explores the theme of nostalgia at Gallery North Edmonds through the month of August. The opening reception is Saturday, Aug. 3 from 3-6 p.m. and you can meet the artists during Edmonds Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15.

Through trompe l’oeil artistry, accomplished artist Nicole Caulfield masterfully renders everyday objects nestled within Little Boxes, inviting viewers to explore the intricate worlds they contain. Nostalgia permeates the atmosphere of Little Boxes, with Caulfield’s delicate handling of colored pencil evoking a sense of longing for the past. Vintage television frames showcase compositions reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons, populated by timeless toys and trinkets that transport viewers to cherished and sometimes flawed memories.

Emerging artist Katie Caulfield uses collage as well as found object jewelry to explore the theme of nostalgia in Liminal Spaces. Her images borrow from surrealism, with images from different eras pieced together to create an unearthly reality. Katie uses this mismatch of objects to exaggerate themes of femininity, gender roles, consumerism, and childhood wonder. But mostly she portrays if an I Spy book was illustrated by someone who listened to too much ’90s grunge.

Little Boxes & Liminal Spaces will be on display throughout the month of August at Gallery North at 401 Main St. in Edmonds (open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays).

Gallery North is a cooperative artist gallery that has been running since 1961 and serves both accomplished and emerging local artists. For more information on the artists, visit www.nicolecaulfield.com or on Instagram @nicolecaulfieldart and @katieloubeading.

Learn more about the gallery, visit www.gallerynorthedmonds.com.