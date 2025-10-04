Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘Beauty — Eye of the Beholder’

Gallery North in Downtown Edmonds is excited to present Beauty: Eye of the Beholder, an invitational juried art show running from Oct. 1-30. This engaging exhibition showcases 68 artworks by 43 talented artists, each offering a distinct interpretation of beauty a concept that resonates deeply with everyone.

The exhibition encourages visitors to consider the subjective nature of beauty and explore the many ways it can be expressed through art.

The celebration continues with an Awards Reception on Saturday, Oct. 11 from 1-4 p.m., where attendees can meet the artists and view the pieces recognized by our juror, illustrative and urban sketch artist Eleanor Doughty. Additionally, the show will be included in the Edmonds Artwalk on Oct. 16 from 5-8 p.m., providing a great opportunity to enjoy this exhibit alongside other local artistic events.

Beauty: Eye of the Beholder invites you to experience an inspiring and thought-provoking exploration of beauty in its many forms at Gallery North. Join us for an unforgettable artistic journey this October.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., we are located at 401 Main St., Edmonds. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.