Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North presents ‘A Different Perspective’ paintings by Leah Rene Welch

Experience the captivating vision of artist Leah Rene Welch in her upcoming exhibition “A Different Perspective,” opening this July at Gallery North in the charming beach town of Edmonds, Washington. This month-long show invites art enthusiasts and collectors alike to dive into a series of stunning paintings that explore the dynamic beauty of waterscapes and skyscapes, capturing the interplay of light, color, and mood found in nature’s most fluid elements.

From July 1 through July 31, visitors are welcome to immerse themselves in Leah’s evocative works, which blur the boundaries between sea and sky, encouraging a contemplative look at familiar natural scenes from fresh angles.

On July 5, from 1 to 4 p.m., there will be a special Meet the Artist event. This is a unique chance to engage directly with Leah, hear about her creative process and inspirations, and the subtle nuances behind her artworks. Whether you are a long-time admirer or discovering her art for the first time, this gathering promises a meaningful encounter with the artist herself.

Additionally, Gallery North will participate in the Edmonds Artwalk on July 17, offering an extended evening to experience “A Different Perspective” amidst the vibrant local art scene. This event provides an excellent opportunity to explore the gallery’s full range of contemporary and traditional works alongside Leah’s exhibition during a festive evening.

Join us at Gallery North this July, located just blocks from the waterfront in Edmonds, to view Leah’s latest explorations in landscape painting. Whether you come for the serene visuals or to meet the artist in person, this show promises to inspire and broaden your appreciation of the ever-changing relationship between sky and sea.

About Gallery North: In operation for more than 50 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds and is open seven days a week. For further information, visit the Gallery North website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com or contact the gallery at 425-774-0946.