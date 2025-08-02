Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North announces ‘Women and Art’ exhibit

Gallery North is hosting “Women and Art,” featuring member artist Roxanne Marlin and guest artist Stacie LeBlanc.

From an early age, Roxanne explored and created art. Both of her parents were artists, and she was encouraged by her teachers to pursue her love of art in different mediums. She is drawn to the beauty around us and the “ordinary miracles” we see every day. She in a contemporary impressionistic style capturing the essence of a scene rather than focusing on minute detail like a camera.

She likes bright and bold colors and seeks to amplify and interpret nature’s splendor in her own style. She infuses her work with energy to create happy, fun and enjoyable paintings to convey and ignite a sense of joy.

She paints and draws in acrylic and pastels and is a lifelong Pacific Northwest resident, having raised her sons in Edmonds. She has painted murals around town and has had work juried into Edmonds Art Festival.

Stacie LeBlanc is best known for her transparent watercolor and metallic gouache paintings that combine earth pigments with vibrant color and layered metallic gouache accents.

Recent work has featured opaque acrylic gouache with a brighter palette, highlighting interplay between matte and reflective surfaces and continues an ongoing emphasis on abstract figurative elements combined with organic, undulating backgrounds. Current themes play with ideas highlighting mythology, introspection, time and women’s independence and sexuality.

Stacie has exhibited her works at The Domicile Gallery in Madison Park, The Parklane Gallery in Kirkland, The Jansen Art Center in Lynden, the Madison Art Walk, Anacortes Art Fair and through the Marin Society of Artists Juror.

Stacie earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts at the University of Washington and taught high school and middle school art in the Bellevue School District for 11 years.

The exhibit runs Aug. 1-31. The reception with the artist will be held from 1-4 p.m. Aug. 9 with refreshments and appetizers. You can also meet the artists at the Third Thursday Art Walk from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21.

Gallery North has been in operation for more than 60 years as it continues its mission to promote and sell local art in downtown Edmonds. Open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., the gallery is located at 401 Main St. For further information, visit www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.