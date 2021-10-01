Sponsor spotlight: Full clean-outs done right — Ginny’s Girls has your back

Have you recently inherited or become responsible for a loved one’s household full of stuff? Or maybe you are ready to part with your lifetime of belongings as you jump into the next chapter of your life? So many individuals in this position don’t know where to start! This is exactly where Ginny’s Girls Estate Services has your back.

While we cover a range of services, we pride ourselves on our record of running amazing estate sales while providing our clients with a full clean-out option afterward. What does this mean for you? You get to walk away from the stress of the project! We will stage the sale, liquidate the contents of the home, clean out any remaining items, and hand it back over to you empty for your next steps! Some clients even live out of the state or country during part of or the entire process. Ginny’s Girls has the experience needed to work with the right professionals in the area to get this done.

Check out these before and after photos from some of our past sales with clean-outs:

Ginny’s Girls Estate Services has a full team ready to work with clients around the Puget Sound area. From traditional estate sales, full clean-out estate sales, and Move Management services, we’ve got you covered! Give us a call now or visit our website anytime.

— By Jamie Roberts, Ginny’s Girls Estate Services

Ginnysestates.com

425-239-8746