Sponsor spotlight: Fuel your school year with library power

From Storytime to study time, your library card is a powerful tool for learning and growth.

Unlock trusted resources that support your studies from the first day of school to finals week.

Get a library card to access:

Online tutoring and writing help.

Tutoring is available seven days a week from 1-11 p.m. in English and Spanish.

Explore digital tools that cover everything from science and history to world cultures.

Visit your local library or send your documents to us using our remote printing portal. Library customers receive a $7 printing credit each week.

Borrow a Chromebook, laptop, and Wi-Fi hotspot to power through assignments and remote learning.

Finished your homework? Relax with books, comics and graphic novels, magazines, popular movies and TV shows. Or join the fun with engaging programs for all ages at a library near you.

Kids Construction Zone: Monday, Sept. 8, 4-5 p.m., Mariner Library

Drop in after school to build and create! Construct with LEGO, Magna-tiles, K’nex, and more. For kids.

Children build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog. For kids.

Join the Brier Adventuring Guild on a brand-new quest designed for first-level heroes who are new to Dungeons & Dragons. For teens. Registration required.

Learn photography basics and new techniques. Explore how to display your photographs and get constructive feedback. For adults and teens.

Play video games on Nintendo Switch, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and more. For teens.

Lifelong learning

Head back to school at any age with opportunities at your library.

Attend classes on your schedule with free access to The Great Courses. Topics range from history and science to art and personal development.

Everyone has a story. What’s yours? Discover your roots with online genealogy tools like MyHeritage and Ancestry Library Edition.

Conversations await! Learn 70-plus world languages by engaging with real-world situations and authentic conversations on Mango Languages.

Supercharge your studies with Sno-Isle Libraries! Get a library card today.

Brier Library

3303 Brier Rd.

Brier, WA 98036

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-483-0888

Facebook: www.facebook.com/brierlibrary

Edmonds Library

650 Main St.

Edmonds, WA 98020

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-771-1933

Facebook: www.facebook.com/edmondslibrary

Lynnwood Library

19200 44th Ave. W.

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-778-2148

Facebook: www.facebook.com/LynnwoodLibrary

Mariner Library

520 128th St. S.W. Suites A9 A10

Everett, WA 98204

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-423-9017

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MarinerLibrarySnoIsle

Mill Creek Library

15429 Bothell Everett Hwy.

Mill Creek, WA 98012

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-337-4822

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MCRLibrary

Mountlake Terrace Library

23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-776-8722

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MountlakeTerraceLibrary

Mukilteo Library

4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.

Mukilteo, WA 98275

Website: www.sno-isle.org

Phone: 425-493-8202

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mukilteolibrarysnoisle