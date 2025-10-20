Sponsor spotlight: From sole proprietor to S-Corp — consider a switch

As a freelancer or contractor, at some point you may wish to incorporate and be taxed as an S corporation. Here’s a closer look at the process of becoming an S corporation and when switching might make sense for you.

The main benefits of S corporations

Self-employment tax savings. As a sole proprietor, you’re required to pay a 15.3% self-employment tax (which includes Social Security and Medicare) on your entire income. However, with an S corporation, you can split your income into two parts: a reasonable salary (which is subject to Social Security and Medicare taxes) and distributions (which are subject to income taxes but not Social Security and Medicare taxes).

Pass-through taxation. Similar to sole proprietorships, S corporations are considered pass-through entities. This means that the business itself doesn’t pay income taxes. Instead, profits and losses pass through the business to the owner’s personal tax return. Profits of a C corporation, on the other hand, are taxed twice – once at the entity level, and again on the owner’s tax return.

Legal protection. If there is a risk of possible legal action, an S corporation can potentially help protect your personal assets from your business assets. For example, this can be especially helpful if you are in the contractor trade and the customer makes a claim against the fulfillment of your contract.

While transitioning from a sole proprietor to an S corporation can certainly result in significant tax savings, there are a few trade-offs to consider.

Trade-offs to consider

Most of the trade-offs are centered around administrative requirements and potential costs. These include:

• Running payroll. Even if you’re the only employee, you’ll need to set up payroll and withhold taxes. Many business owners use a payroll service to handle this.

• Separate tax filing. Your business will now need to file a Form 1120-S tax return with a March 15th due date in addition to your personal tax return.

• Accountants or bookkeepers are typically used. Most S corporation owners work with professionals to handle bookkeeping and tax filings.

• Reasonable salary requirement. The IRS expects owners to pay themselves a fair market wage. Underpaying yourself to avoid taxes can lead to penalties.

• State-level requirements. Some states have minimum franchise taxes or annual fees for corporations and LLCs, regardless of income.

When it makes sense to switch

Switching to an S corp generally becomes worth considering when your net income (after expenses) is in the range of $150,000 to $200,000 or more per year.Here’s an example:

Assume you earn $180,000 in net income as a consultant.

• As a sole proprietor, you’d pay self-employment tax on the full amount, about $25,400.

• As an S corp, if you pay yourself a reasonable salary of $80,000, you’d only pay payroll taxes on that amount, roughly $12,300. The remaining $100,000 in profit would be subject to income taxes but not payroll taxes.

That’s a potential tax savings of nearly $13,000 per year.

Switching from a sole proprietor to S corp can offer real tax advantages, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s usually best practice to review your situation once per year to ensure your business is organized properly.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660