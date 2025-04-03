Sponsor spotlight: From sky to soil, discover birds and mushrooms

Spring has sprung. Warmer temperatures and drier days bring changes to our skies and soil, plus a host of birds and mushrooms. Spot and admire these Pacific Northwest treasures with birding and foraging resources from the library.

Binoculars Ready

Learn more about the birds you can see this spring and what makes each species unique.

Birds of the Pacific Northwest – New and seasoned birdwatchers will appreciate these books about where and how to identify local birds.

Birdhouses – Bring the birds to you! Discover books about how to create safe sanctuaries for your favorite species.

Soar into the World of Birds – Explore the life histories of bird species and families in this comprehensive online resource.

Pick, Gather, Savor

Cook up new springtime recipes with mushrooms you’ve safely foraged.

Foraging for Beginners – Get to know the abundant edible mushrooms in the Pacific Northwest through beginner-friendly books.

Mushrooms on the Menu – You’ve safely foraged edible mushrooms…now what? Take inspiration from these foraging guides and cookbooks.

Eating Weeds – Find mushrooms and more in the great outdoors with these wilderness guides.

Get Outside

Borrow a Discover Pass from your library to explore Washington’s stunning state parks and wildlife areas.

Whether you seek challenging climbs, leisurely day hikes, or multi-day backpacking excursions, these hiking guides offer detailed trail descriptions, maps, difficulty ratings, and insider tips to ensure a memorable outdoor experience.

Enjoy an Armchair Adventure

Not ready to venture into the wilderness? Settle into your nest (and dig deep) with narratives about birding and foraging.

“Fieldwork” by Iliana Regan

The acclaimed chef and writer connects to her past through foraging, exploring the beauty and meaning we seek in natural landscapes.

“Birding With Benefits” by Sarah T. Dubb

Fledgling birdwatchers, experienced birders, and folks who have … seen a bird? will all find something to enjoy in Sarah T. Dubb’s charming romance.

Visit your library to find your next great read, borrow a Discover Pass, and begin your next birding or foraging adventure!

