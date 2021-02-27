Sponsor spotlight: From salmon tacos to clam chowder, Scotty’s Food Truck satisfies

Expand your culinary horizons at Scotty’s Food Truck and try their yummy salmon tacos or a steaming bowl of their clam chowder, packed with chopped clams, potatoes and bacon.

These and other entrees on available on a weekly basis as Chef Scotty visits Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday.

Scotty’s focuses on fresh ingredients and seafood-based dishes, but also has options for vegetarians. Chef Scotty’s “new” and permanent location in Edmonds is at Calvary Chapel. His food truck is parked at 8330 212th St. S.W. from 4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Scotty’s NW Catering, also headed by Chef Scotty, encourages inquiries on catering. “Want to have the truck at your event? Give us a call and describe your party,” he says. “We can also do classic catering.”

Vegetarian, gluten-free options available

Accepts credit cards and cash

Location: Five Corners, 8330 212th St. S.W, Edmonds

4-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays