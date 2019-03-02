Sponsor spotlight: From Ombu — the benefits of dermaplaning

Trends in skincare come and go, and right now dermaplaning is enjoying a moment. Is the buzz worth it? In a word, yes!

What is Dermaplaning?

Dermaplaning is a physical exfoliation method that involves gently scraping off fine facial hair and dead skin on your face using a sterile scalpel. This procedure, when done by a licensed esthetician, is safe and fast, with no down-time post-treatment. The treatment leaves you with a fresh, smooth, glowing complexion.

What are the benefits?

The exfoliation process triggers cell regeneration, which reduces the signs of aging.

It allows for deeper product penetration, making it an ideal way to begin a facial.

It gets rid of the vellus hair or “peach fuzz” on the face, leaving your skin smooth and supple.

Done regularly, dermaplaning helps refine and brighten the skin, as well as diminish the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.

Who should do it?

Those who have rough or dry skin

Those who have an uneven skin tone

Those who have superficial acne scarring

Who should NOT do it?

Those with very oily skin or active acne — this treatment can leave you with sore or irritated skin.

Those with thick, dark facial hair — this treatment may result in noticeable “razor rash” and ingrown hairs (checkout our sugaring and waxing services, instead).

There are some myths out there surrounding dermaplaning. Let’s debunk them now!

Dermaplaning will cause your hair to grow back thicker and darker. Not true! Dermaplaning removes the vellus hairs otherwise known as “peach fuzz”. Regrowth will be the exactly the same as it was before — you can’t change the structure of your hair follicle by simply shaving it off.

Dermaplaning is painful. Not true! Dermaplaning is painless. In fact, after trying it you may never go back to the more painful methods of facial hair removal like waxing or sugaring. Skilled professionals use light feather strokes to remove hair and top layer of dead skin. Unless you have active acne, you should not worry about getting cut or spreading bacteria.

Dermaplaning will cause breakouts. Not true! In fact, dermaplaning will actually prevent breakouts by exfoliating dead skin and unclogging pores. It also allows for deeper product penetration so the active ingredients will absorb more quickly and effectively.

You can get the same outcome with a regular razor. Not true. The scalpel used to dermaplane is much more effective, and should be done by a licensed esthetician for best results.

At Ombu Salon + Spa, dermaplaning is available as part of a 60-minute facial. That way, you not only reap the benefits of dermaplaning, but you get a customized facial with high-quality organic ingredients that is specifically tailored to your skin’s needs. You can also book a 30-minute stand-alone service. We encourage you to try it today – you’ll be hooked!

For more information and to make an appointment, visit www.ombusalon.com.

Ombú Salon + Spa is located at 550 Main Street, on the corner of Sixth and Main. Sometime in spring 2019, Ombu’s new home will be 121 3rd Ave. N. in Edmonds. Call for an appointment at 425-778-6322. Walk-ins are also welcome.

If you would like more information, please contact Beth Sangerat 206-327-4045 or email at [email protected].