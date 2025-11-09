Sponsor spotlight: From baby showers to board retreats — spaces that fit every occasion

Whether you’re celebrating life’s special moments or bringing your team together, the Lynnwood Event Center makes every event easy, flexible and close to home.



Planning a get-together doesn’t have to be stressful. Whether it’s a baby shower, fundraiser, business retreat or milestone celebration, the Lynnwood Event Center offers spaces — and support — that make it all simple.

Just off I-5 and I-405, the Event Center is the perfect balance of convenience and hospitality, featuring free parking, in-house catering and flexible rooms for groups of all sizes. With over 34,000 square feet of event space, it easily transforms from a cozy luncheon to an elegant banquet or corporate meeting.

And when it comes to food, the Event Center’s in-house culinary team, Plate & Palette, brings creativity and flavor to every occasion. From themed buffets and plated dinners to casual brunches and hors d’oeuvres, they’ll craft a menu your guests will love.

More than just a venue, the Lynnwood Event Center is a community hub — regularly showcasing local art and hosting public events that bring neighbors together. Whether you’re planning something personal or professional, it’s a space that truly fits every occasion.

