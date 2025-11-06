Sponsor spotlight: Fried oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck Nov. 6-8

Sink your teeth into a taste of the sea with mouthwatering Pacific Oysters from Scotty’s Food Truck. Fried to crispy perfection and served with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce and crunchy French fries, this dish is a true seafood lover’s delight.

See you at Five Corners in the Calvary Church Parking lot Thursday-Saturday, Nov. 6-8, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Open Thursday-Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.