Sponsor spotlight: Fried Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Scotty’s Food Truck this week is featuring a special of lightly breaded, fried Fresh Pacific Oysters with a general serving of fries.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be featuring their special lightly breaded, fried Fresh Pacific Oysters served with a generous serving of fries.