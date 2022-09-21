Sponsor spotlight: Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Fresh Pacific Oysters, fried and served with fries and Scotty’s special tartar sauce. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week, but note that the special is available Friday and Saturday only.
You can also enjoy Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar salad as well as other seafood favorites.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Thursday-Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
