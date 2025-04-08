Sponsor spotlight: Free shredding and electronics recycle event April 19

Free Shredding and Electronics Recycle Event

Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m.-noon

Windermere Real Estate (Alderwood)

Clear out your closets, home office, and mental space by driving through the Windermere Alderwood parking lot on Saturday, April 19 from 10 a.m.-noon at their annual Document Shredding and Electronics Recycling Event – at no charge to you. We are also encouraging everyone to bring a food donation or cash to aid the Lynnwood Food Bank.

Simple and Free for You. Here’s How It Works

We will be destroying all your sensitive documents on site and SBK Recycle will be collecting your small electronics and small appliances to be recycled. See below for a list of items they do and do not accept.

Simply drive up and have your documents and electronics/appliances unloaded for you, from your car onto the trucks. Quick and convenient so you can enjoy the rest of your Saturday.

What Items Are Accepted

Computers

Laptops

Monitors (LCD Only)

TV’s (Flat Screen LCD Only)

Keyboards / Mice

Printers / Scanners

Ink Cartridges

Fax/Copy

Servers/Routers/Hubs

Networking Devices

Office Machines/Electronics

Communications Equipment

Cable Boxes

VCRs / DVD Players

Video Game Consoles

Stereos / Audio

Computer Parts

Cell Phones / Telephones

PDAs / Handheld Games

Cameras

Batteries (small quantities only)

Electronics

These Are NOT Accepted

No CRT TVs on Monitors

No Projection style TV’s

No Light bulbs

Nothing containing liquid, gas or oil

We look forward to seeing you there and helping you jumpstart your spring cleaning. You may also bring food bank donations along with your recycling items.

Find us behind the Alderwood Mall next to See’s Candies:

Windermere Alderwood

18811 28th Ave. W., Suite J

Lynnwood, WA 98036

