Sponsor Spotlight: Foundation for Edmonds School District ‘A Recipe for Success’ goes virtual — join us!

Our Annual Breakfast and Lunch is Virtual – Join us!

On Friday, March 13, the Foundation for Edmonds School District would have welcomed nearly 800 guests to A Recipe for Success! presented by Premera Blue Cross. So as not to put anyone at risk, we are instead hosting a virtual experience this year. Please help us reach our goal to raise $180,000. Gifts fund Foundation programs that touch children’s lives in every school in the Edmonds School District.

A Recipe for Success! Annual Breakfast and Lunch is the Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year. We rely on this event to fuel our programs that enhance students’ educations and wellbeing. Programs like classroom grants, post-secondary scholarships, stipends for college entrance exams and dual-credit classes, and food assistance serve ESD students from pre-school through graduation and beyond.

Edmonds Heights K-12 teacher Erin Zackey was to be our guest speaker. Erin and her colleagues are among hundreds of teachers to have received Foundation-funded classroom and school wide grants. These funds help provide richer learning opportunities for their students.

Take a moment to listen to Erin’s message.

Join our virtual experience for more videos and stories that highlight our mission. See Beverly Elementary School 4th graders venture into our community on the first of five cultural field trips. Learn how the Nourishing Network’s summer meal program helps hundreds of children thrive when school is out. Read about how adaptive toy cars help preschoolers experience the notions of motion at Alderwood Early Childhood Center. Then, please support these and other Foundation programs with a gift.

We sincerely thank this year’s corporate sponsors for their generosity:

Presenting sponsor: Premera Blue Cross.

Event sponsors: BN Builders, The Boeing Company, Cornerstone General Contractors and HomeStreet Bank.

Corporate Table sponsors: Alaska Airlines, Forma Construction, Kaiser Permanente, DA Davidson, DVEStore, Perkin Coie, and Soundmark Wealth Management.

Program sponsors: Absher Construction, Bassetti Architecture, Chick-fil-A Lynnwood, Clark Nuber, Coastal Community Bank, Edmonds Community College, Experience Momentum, Heritage Bank, Integrus Architecture, Kyocera Document Solutions, Sound Credit Union, Mahlum, Peoples Bank, Premier Wealth Washington, Right at School and Swedish Edmonds.

Please donate online today or by mail to P.O. Box 390, Lynnwood, WA 98046. Thank you.

— Sponsored by the Foundation for Edmonds School District