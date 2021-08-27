Sponsor spotlight: Forging friendships — building community in retirement

For most of us, friendships are vital to health, wellness and overall happiness. Whether we crave daily interactions or something a little more low-key, it’s through these connections that we love, laugh, share past experiences and explore hopes for the future.

For seniors living alone, isolation can seriously impact these connections. Perhaps retirement has removed the daily interaction with work friends; maybe a partner’s passing has meant more time than you’d like on your own.

Building connections – friendships – is one of the key reasons residents explore the possibilities of senior living.

“We often hear from our residents that what they enjoy about life with us, and what brought them here, is the sense of community,” says Denis Bryant, president and CEO of Living Care Lifestyles’ recently expanded Quail Park of Lynnwood. “Of course, they also appreciate the comfortable, pet-friendly homes and the freedom from chores like yard work and home repairs, but our residents thrive in their new community, exploring new hobbies together, embracing new fitness programs, or simply sharing insights about a new movie.”

That said, making friends in any new environment can be tough, no matter our life experience!

Here are a few tips to make forging those new friendships easier:

Attend welcome events and get to know the resources – Learn about the many programs, activities and other resources available at this bustling community. It’s also a great way to meet other newcomers and to learn the ropes together!

Beyond the built-in community, another benefit of Quail Park of Lynnwood is the opportunity to age in place. Whether you’re enjoying an active retirement in a Quail Park independent living cottage or apartment, or taking advantage of their Enhanced Assisted Living or memory care accommodations, care can easily adapt if your needs change.