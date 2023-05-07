Sponsor spotlight: Five things to think about when you are looking to hire a professional contractor

Remodeling your home is a big investment. Choosing a professional builder can be a daunting task and not a decision that should be made on cost alone. You need a contractor who will get the job done correctly, within your budget, who will be honest, and who will keep open communication with you. Here are some things you can ask and look out for during the interview process.

If you call or inquire for a quote and you don’t get an immediate response, move on; and find a professional who will. If they don’t have time for you now, it’s likely they won’t have time to listen to you in the middle of your project.

Are they a licensed, registered, and certified professional? Both the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) and the Building Industry Association of Washington (BIAW) have directories that will give you builders who have been previously vetted by the associations, peers and customers.

Are they a Certified Builder? By hiring a Certified Builder (BIAW), you are getting a contractor that has completed the needed education and other requirements to earn this elite certification. A Certified Builder is proven, accountable, and vetted by one of the largest home building associations in the country.

Do they take the time to listen to how you want your newly remodeled space or new addition to look and function? A good professional builder will ask detailed questions when discussing the finishes you are considering like; flooring (is durability key), surface types (is stain resistance key) and functionality (can you open your dishwasher without running into something else).

When they give you a quote is it solid and not full of “might be” and “should be” numbers? Nobody likes surprises when it comes to that final bill.

Finding the right professional remodeler to work on your project should make the entire process a smooth and enjoyable one, not one that keeps you up at night.

Contact Northlight Custom Builders to talk about your remodeling project.

425-977-9661 | contact@northlightcustom.com | www.northlightcustom.com