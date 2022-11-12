Sponsor spotlight: Five simple and stylish home design ideas

Do you spend lazy Saturday afternoons browsing online, wishing you had the budget to hire an interior designer to replicate their artistic interiors? Well-designed rooms don’t always have to come with a huge price tag; designing on a budget may be easier than you think. Many times, by changing small things, a room can take on an entirely new personality.

“Less is more” minimalism is a design trend that can help homes look nice with minimal intervention. A style that can help to destress users and make them easily relax in any space. The good thing about minimalism is that it can be coupled with any other design style and achieve the required outcome. So, whether that is a Boho style or industrial, all of these can be coupled up with a minimalistic look to give the desired stylish effect.

Nowadays, minimalism is recognized and followed by many influencers and can easily be achieved on a budget. Consider the following when incorporating minimalist design ideas.

Tell a story. Minimalism tends to be simple, and yet adding a few personal touches into any space can make it burst with life and become more characteristic while reflecting the real personality of the user.

Incorporate natural light. Let sunlight inside the designated room. Allowing natural light in will always enhance the interior space. However, if the area has no good exposure to sunlight, it can be fixed using other artificial light elements. Lighting up the space makes it more cheerful and takes away the gloomy feel. It can also make any room look bigger and more welcoming.

Keep color in mind. Introduce the right color palette. Even when using a neutral palette, adding a few subtle tones can help create more harmony in the space. Neutral hues are always easy on the eyes and create a relaxing, cozy feel.

Add greenery. Using plants in any space gives it a fresh oasis-like feel. An important factor is to keep the plants healthy enough to stay green and lush. For this reason, many designers use artificial plants in a minimalistic design, because of their ease of care and consistency.

Create an organized space. Decluttering is an essential feature of any minimalistic design. To create a stress-free space, ensure it is clean and well-organized. The importance of this is backed up by science, many studies show that cluttered and messy homes are linked to higher stress levels.

By Joseph Irons, President

Irons Brothers Construction