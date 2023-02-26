Sponsor spotlight: Five ideas to spruce up your home for spring

If the winter blues have you longing for spring, there are several home maintenance activities you can tackle to prep for the season. Inspecting and cleaning your home during the transitional months makes any household’s future repair easier to manage. And by dedicating just a few days to completing these simple tasks, you will keep your home running smoothly and protect your investment at the same time. To get started, here are five ideas to help you spruce up your home for spring.

Refresh Your Windows. As the weather gets warmer, it’s vital to ensure your windows are in good working condition. First, inspect all windows for proper operation and a tight fit. To start, clean the window tracks. If you have window screens, gently wash them with soapy water. Next, check that the weatherstripping hasn’t cracked or torn. You can help reduce your energy bills by preventing unwanted outside air from leaking into your home.

Schedule an Air Conditioning Tune-up. Have your air conditioning system inspected and cleaned. If your system has a filter, replace it. A good rule of thumb is to have your air filter replaced every three months to keep your unit working efficiently. If your air conditioner is in good shape, consider other ways to keep your home cool as the weather turns warmer, like adding curtains, shades or blinds to windows.

Prepare for Unwanted Pests. Warmer weather also means that pests – including ants, roaches, rats, and termites – will be looking to join your household. Keep them out by sealing cracks and openings along baseboards, behind sinks, and around pipes and windows. And repair holes in door and window screens to prevent outside pests from entering your home.

Inspect Your Roof. Severe weather can take a toll on your roof. Experts recommend checking your roof for any signs of winter damage from heavy snowfall or debris. Remember to take special care when using a ladder to inspect your roof. Read and follow directions carefully.

Clean Your Gutters. Long winters bring a mix of storms and heavy winds that can carry a lot of debris to your gutters. Debris, leaves and other twigs clog up your gutters and downpours. Your home is susceptible to interior or exterior water damage without a regular clean-up.

For more home maintenance tips to tackle any time of year or to speak with a home improvement professional, visit the Seattle Home & Garden Show, where you can meet with Irons Brothers Construction in-person and also learn from Joseph Irons directly during one of his seminars.

When Do You Need Design Help & Permits?

March 4, 2 p.m. – Main Stage

Unless you are a builder, you don’t do this every day! It can be very misleading if or when you should apply for a permit to do your next home improvement project. Hear from a veteran remodeler and general contractor, Joseph Irons, about when you need to obtain a permit, work with a designer, and/or hire an architect or other professional for your project. Learn the reasons why you should consider getting a permit even if your contractor says not to.

Tips on Hiring a Professional Remodeler/Contractor

March 4, 4 p.m. – Main Stage

Learn from a veteran remodeler how to screen and research before hiring your next general or specialty contractor. Joseph Irons will discuss the basic contractor requirements for Washington State, provide you with tips and questions you should be asking and help answer homeowners’ most frequently asked questions. Get resources for planning your next project when you attend this presentation.

— By Joseph Irons

President, Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.