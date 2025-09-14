Sponsor spotlight: Fall plumbing tips from A-Game Plumbing and Heating

As the leaves begin to fall and temperatures start to drop, it’s the perfect time to prepare your home’s plumbing system for the colder months ahead. At A-Game Plumbing and Heating, we want to help you avoid costly repairs and keep everything running smoothly. Here are our top fall plumbing tips:

1. Disconnect and Drain Outdoor Hoses

Water left in hoses can freeze and back up into your pipes, causing them to crack or burst. Disconnect all outdoor hoses, drain them thoroughly, and store them indoors.

2. Shut Off Outdoor Faucets

Shut off the valve to your outdoor faucets (if available) and drain any remaining water from the lines. Install insulated faucet covers for extra protection against freezing temperatures.

3. Check for Leaks Now

Even a small leak can become a big problem when temperatures drop. Inspect all faucets, toilet and exposed pipes for drips or leaks — especially in basements and crawlspaces.

4. Insulate Exposed Pipes

Pipes in unheated areas like garages, attics, or crawl spaces are especially vulnerable to freezing. Use pipe insulation or heat tape to prevent them from freezing and bursting.

5. Test Your Sump Pump

Fall often brings heavy rain. Pour a bucket of water into your sump pit to ensure the pump activates and drains properly. If it doesn’t, call A-Game before winter arrives.

6. Flush Your Water Heater

Sediment builds up in your water heater over time, reducing efficiency and increasing energy costs. Flushing the tank in the fall helps ensure hot water all winter long.

7. Seal Gaps and Drafts

Cold air entering your home can freeze pipes near exterior walls. Check for drafts near pipes and seal gaps with caulk or spray foam insulation.

8. Know Where Your Main Shut-Off Valve Is

In case of a plumbing emergency, you’ll want to quickly shut off your home’s water supply. Make sure everyone in your household knows where the main shut-off valve is and how to use it.

9. Schedule a Professional Inspection

Let our licensed plumbers at A-Game Plumbing and Heating give your system a seasonal check-up. We’ll inspect your pipes, heaters, and drainage to ensure everything is winter-ready.

10. Watch for Slow Drains

Leaves and debris can clog exterior drains. Make sure gutters, downspouts and storm drains are clear to prevent backups around your home’s foundation.

Stay Warm and Worry-Free This Fall!

Don’t let plumbing problems catch you off guard. Contact A-Game Plumbing and Heating today to schedule your fall maintenance check-up on your HVAC system or to get expert help with any repairs.

Call us at 206-476-7295

Visit us at agameplumbing.com

Your Comfort is Our Priority — Bring your A-Game!