Sponsor spotlight: Fall into function and style — Original Mini Barns expands services across Puget Sound

Fall in the Pacific Northwest is a season of change — a time when nature transitions into vibrant colors and cooler days, and many homeowners begin preparing their spaces for the months ahead. At The Original Mini Barns, we’re embracing that spirit of change with some exciting news: we are expanding our services to offer more ways to enhance your home, your property, and your lifestyle.

For decades, our name has been synonymous with high-quality custom mini barns and sheds built to withstand Washington’s unique weather conditions. Now, we’re taking our commitment to craftsmanship and customization even further. Whether you’re looking for a new structure, a functional upgrade, or a complete exterior refresh, we have the experience and creativity to bring your vision to life.

What’s New at The Original Mini Barns?

We’re thrilled to offer an expanded range of services designed to meet the growing needs of homeowners across the Puget Sound region:

Custom Mini Barns, Sheds and ADUs

Our specialty remains at the core of what we do. Whether you need a traditional storage shed, a workshop, or a fully finished accessory dwelling unit (ADU) for guests or a home office, we can design and build a structure that perfectly fits your space and style.

Decks

Imagine stepping outside onto a beautiful, sturdy deck designed for entertaining, relaxing, or simply enjoying the crisp autumn air. Our custom decks are built to last, providing a functional and stylish extension of your living space.

Pergolas and Gazebos

Add elegance and charm to your backyard with a custom-built pergola or gazebo. These structures create inviting outdoor spaces perfect for gatherings or quiet retreats, no matter the season.

Garages and Carports

Protect your vehicles and add value to your property with a custom garage or carport. We design these structures to complement your home’s aesthetics while offering the durability you need.

Roof Shingle Replacement

Washington’s weather can be tough on roofs. If your shingles are showing signs of wear, now is the perfect time to replace them before the heavy rains arrive. Our team ensures your roof stays protected and looks great.

Exterior Refresh Services

A fresh look can transform your home’s curb appeal. From siding repairs to painting, we’ll help you give your exterior the facelift it deserves.

Stationary RV Roofs

RVs that stay parked for extended periods, we now offer permanent roofing options to provide superior protection from the elements.

Custom Chicken Coops and Flower Boxes

Add a touch of personality and functionality to your property with handcrafted chicken coops and decorative flower boxes. These small details make a big difference in the charm of your outdoor space.

Why Fall is the Perfect Time to Start

Fall is more than just a beautiful season — it’s a practical time to tackle home projects. Cooler weather makes construction work more comfortable, and completing upgrades now means your home will be ready to withstand the rain, wind, and cold of winter. From protecting your roof to creating cozy outdoor spaces, the projects you start today will pay off for years to come.

Our Commitment to Quality and Customization

Every project we take on reflects our commitment to superior craftsmanship, durable materials, and personalized service. With over 40 years of experience and more than 12,000 structures built across the Puget Sound region, we know what it takes to create solutions that last a lifetime.

Start Your Project Today

If you’ve been dreaming of more space, better function, and improved curb appeal, there has never been a better time to make it happen. Explore our expanded services and discover how The Original Mini Barns can help you create a home and outdoor space you love.

Contact us today 425-398-0566 for a free consultation or visit our website at TheOriginalMiniBarns.com. Let’s make this fall the start of something amazing.