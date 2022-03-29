Sponsor spotlight: Eye Associates Northwest now caring for patients in their new Edmonds location at 21616 76th Avenue West.

Long-time Seattle area ophthalmology practice, Eye Associates Northwest, has a new office in Edmonds. The Edmonds location marks the fifth office for the practice whose history in the eye care field spans nearly a century. In 1993, two practices joined forces, Eye Associates of Seattle, and the Eye Clinic of Seattle, to form what is now Eye Associates Northwest. Each of those practices was initially started by individual physicians in the 1930s. Dr. H. Frederick Thorlakson opened his office in the Cobb Building in 1931, specializing in the eye, ear, nose, and throat. Dr. Carl D. Jensen began his ophthalmology practice in the Medical Dental Building in 1934.

Today, Eye Associates Northwest’s team of board-certified ophthalmologists and optometrists provide the best comprehensive eye care available, from cataract removal and diabetic eye exams to diagnosing and caring for those with glaucoma. The doctors also sub-specialize in corneal care, retina, dry eye treatment, and pediatric eye care. Eye Associates NW also offers complete facial aesthetics services with non-surgical and surgical treatments, including Botox, fillers, eyelid surgery, skin cancer reconstruction, and facial trauma.

As procedures become more advanced, the physicians and clinical staff of Eye Associates NW remain committed to providing the best patient care possible. There is a continuing focus on improvement by adaptation of new technological advances and continuing education on the latest vision-saving procedures. With the latest imaging technology in ophthalmology, doctors can image the cornea at the front of the eye to the retina at the back of the eye to help fully diagnose and treat all eye conditions.

The mission of Eye Associates NW is to provide quality eye care with concern and compassion for each patient and their unique needs. The new Edmonds office is open on weekdays, with appointments available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. For more information, please visit eanw.net, or call 425-775-0548.

Eye Associates Northwest

21616 76th Ave W, STE # 110

Edmonds, WA 98026

