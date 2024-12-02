Sponsor spotlight: Expressions of the Season — A festive artistic showcase at Gallery North starting Dec. 3

Step into a world where creativity meets holiday cheer in Downtown Edmonds this December, as Gallery North proudly presents the much-anticipated holiday show by local artists. Join us from Dec. 3 to Dec. 31 and experience the magic of the season as interpreted through the artistic visions of 18 local artists and artisans, members of the longest continually operating artist co-op in the country.

This enchanting show promises to deck your halls with a stunning collection of artworks across various media. Whether you’re drawn to the vivid brushstrokes of paintings or the intricate craftsmanship of woodcarving, the exhibit offers a diverse array of creations, including bronze medallions, unique jewelry, ceramics, textiles and so much more.

The highlight of the exhibition will be the artist reception and meet and greet scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Dive deeper into the enchanting stories behind the artworks as you engage with these talented creators, sharing in their inspirations and techniques. It’s a perfect occasion to discover that special piece to add to your collection or to find unique holiday gifts for loved ones.

Additionally, take part in the downtown Edmonds Third Thursday Artwalk from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 19, where you can explore the vibrant community of artists and celebrate the spirit of creativity that thrives in our midst.

Join us this December for a festive artistic journey and let the evocative brilliance of our local artisans enhance your holiday season. Visit Gallery North in downtown Edmonds for an unforgettable artistic experience that captures the essence of this joyful time of year.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. The gallery is located at 410 Main St. and is open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For further information, visit www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.