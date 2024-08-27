Sponsor spotlight: Explore Mountlake Terrace — Friday, Aug. 30 festival celebrates new light rail station opening

A message from the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce and the City of Mountlake Terrace:

The Grand Opening of the Mountlake Terrace light rail station is coming Friday, Aug. 30.

Join us from 4 to 8 p.m. for an incredible festival celebrating the new Sound Transit station, our beautiful Mountlake Terrace community, small businesses, and more!

*Free rides on light rail all day!*

Check out 100 local businesses and community organizations, live performances on our Main Stage, games and activities for all ages, an incredible interactive community mural, and more!

4-8 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Mountlake Terrace Transit Center

6001 236th St. S.W.

www.exploremlt.org