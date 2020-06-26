Sponsor spotlight: Exclusive new listing, proudly presented by Kelsey Bellin of Sterling Johnston Real Estate

Schedule your private tour of this stunning luxury Countryside Estates home with custom updates completed in 2016!

This gorgeous estate is nestled atop a hill on a quiet lot in the quaint community of Brier, just on the outskirts of Edmonds, Lynnwood & Seattle. Showcasing beautiful views throughout the home’s large picture windows, enjoy light filled rooms, partial mountain views and stunning sunsets. Featuring a gorgeous chef’s kitchen, two Master suites, spacious laundry room, custom window treatments, heated floors, custom tile & real hardwoods, designer paint colors, A/C, hardwood floors, central vac system and so much more!

Only minutes from I-5 and I-405, escape to your own the private sun-filled backyard oasis adorned with year round blooms, gardening beds and fruit trees. This truly exceptional home boasts 5,164 square feet with 5 bedrooms + bonus rooms, 4 bathrooms and 2 fireplaces. Basement level could be used as a Mother-in-Law apartment with separate entrance. 3 car garage with soaring ceilings.

