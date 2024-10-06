Sponsor spotlight: Exciting new offerings and enhancements at the Lynnwood Event Center

At the Lynnwood Event Center, we’re constantly evolving to offer fresh and exciting ways to enhance your events. With our Action Station Enhancements from Plate & Palette, guests can enjoy interactive dining experiences like chef-carved lamb, pork loin and beef or indulge in quesadilla, pasta or Italian soda bars. These live stations will elevate the dining experience, leaving a lasting impression on your guests.

In addition to the action stations, Plate & Palette has unveiled new specialty menus, including a Flavors of India Buffet, a Tailgate Buffet, and a Mardi Gras Celebration. Pair these unique menus with a seasonal fresh sheet featuring local ingredients for a memorable culinary journey. Be sure to check out our latest menus for the latest offerings here.

Looking to boost your brand’s visibility? Our new advertising opportunities give you the chance to showcase your business with digital displays, outdoor signage and more, reaching a diverse audience of event attendees and community members. Find out more here.

Plus, we’re introducing exciting upgrades that will take your events to the next level. Our new espresso machine, upgraded 4K Samsung The Frame monitors, stylish table linens and advanced Lutron electric shades are just a few of the improvements designed to enhance your experience and reduce our environmental footprint.

From signature cocktail services to custom décor, we offer a variety of ways to elevate your event, ensuring it stands out in every detail. Let us help you create an unforgettable experience for your guests.

Explore all our offerings or contact us at info@lynnwoodeventcenter.com to get started.

www.lynnwoodeventcenter.com

425-778-7155