Sponsor spotlight: Everything you have wanted to know about funeral service, but have been afraid to ask

Hello, I’m Julie Hartman, and I have been in funeral service for over 25 years, most of those years with Beck’s Tribute Center and Restlawn Memorial Park right here in Edmonds. Over this time, I have served many of you and your families in a variety of capacities.

As a funeral director, I’ve helped arrange your loved one’s funerals, celebrations of life, receptions, burials and designed cemetery markers. As a mortician, I have prepared your loved ones for viewings, wakes, rosaries and cremations.

Currently, I am here to help you pre-plan for yourself. I will make you aware of the laws and rules that go along with pre-planning, and what happens if you don’t. Once a month, I will share new features that are offered by Beck’s Funeral Home and cover issues that I think will be helpful in your planning process. If there is something that you’ve been “dying” to know, just ask, and I can highlight it for everyone. I’m sure you’re not the only one with that very question.

If you would like a more private opportunity to discuss your wishes, please contact me directly. Julie.Hartman@becksfuneralhome or 425-771-1234.