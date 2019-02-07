Sponsor spotlight: Evergreen Massage and Wellness

Evergreen Massage & Wellness, located in Mountlake Terrace, is more than just a massage place. They care about your health and well-being.

Their level of pressure system is designed to match your needs with the right therapist:



Level 1: Light Pressure (Stress-reduction massage, typical spa massage)

Level 2: Medium Pressure (Therapeutic massage, reduce excessive stress and muscle relief massage with no trigger point)

Level 3: Strong Pressure (Sport and some trigger point massages)

Level 4: Very Deep Pressure (Deep tissue and full trigger point massages)

Mention the promo code: EDNEWS and receive $10 off your 60-minute session.

Learn more about their services at www.evergreenmassagewellness.com.

The clinic is located at:

6808 220th St. S.W., Suite 203

Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043