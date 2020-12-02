Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy this holiday cocktail recipe featuring Scratch Barrel Finished Gin

At Scratch, December cocktails always highlight our Barrel Finished Gin…

For Scratch Barrel Finished Gin, we start with a recipe similar to our Martini Style Gin, but build up the cinnamon, nutmeg, heat, and juniper. Then we finish the gin in an emptied Scratch Edmonds’ Own Whiskey barrel. The result is a complex gin with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and spice.

Here’s our favorite cocktail in the Scratch Tasting Room/Patio:

Barrel Finished Gin Old Fashioned

Ingredients

2oz Scratch Barrel Finished Gin

5oz Scratch Barrel Finished Citrus Liqueur

5oz Boomerang Liqueur by Brovos Spirits

Lemon twist

Instructions

Stir all ingredients over ice then strain into a double rocks glass with one large ice cube. Garnish with lemon twist.

