Sponsor spotlight: Enjoy a Shrimp Louie special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is a Shrimp Louie. Enjoy wild Atlantic shrimp with asparagus, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers and eggs served on crisp lettuce and topped with Thousand Island dressing.

Scotty’s is open Thursday through Saturday in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.