Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Summer Wine Walk returns Saturday, Aug. 7

The pandemic canceled last year’s events, but Art Walk Edmonds is excited to announce that the Edmonds Summer Wine Walk is back this year and bigger than ever. Come sip local wines, shop small, socialize with good friends and support the Arts in Edmonds all on a gorgeous summer evening – Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5-8 p.m. Tickets are on sale online for $30 each at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com/wine-walks. Sell-outs are expected this year as in the past.
This is Art Walk Edmonds’ only fundraiser of the year, and like many non-profits, they were affected by the loss of last year’s fundraiser. Profits raised from this year’s Wine Walks will help continue to support the Art Walk Edmonds Third Thursday Art Walks, the Wreath Walk in December, fund special events and help to install new murals through Mural Project Edmonds.
Art Walk Edmonds, in partnership with Seattle Uncorked is bringing a sampling of luscious local Washington wineries to your favorite downtown Edmonds business locations. Meet the local winemakers who will be pouring tastes of their hand-crafted wines in various shops on a gorgeous summer evening. These award-winning boutique wineries will each have a few options for our wine-loving public to taste.
Changes have been made to ease congestion and help allay peoples’ concerns now that the pandemic restrictions have been lifted:
- More Sip Stops (19)
- More Wineries (22)
- Larger, but still walkable area spread out throughout the downtown core
- Three outdoor check-in locations rather than one central check-in.
Wine Walk Locations and Wineries:
- Anchor Chic – 529 Dayton St // Sol Stone Winery
- ARTspot – 408 Main St // Three of Cups Winery
- Berkshire Hathaway – 505 5th Ave S // Reininger Winery
- c’est la Vie – 320 5th Ave S // UVA Furem
- Cline Jewelers – 105 5th Ave S // Cavelero Hill Cellars
- Coldwell Banker Bain – 108 5th Ave S // Rider Cellars
- Cole Gallery – 107 5th Ave S // Cadence Winery
- Crow – 114 4th Ave N // Marcus Sophia Winery
- Edmonds Bookshop – 111 5th Ave S // RJ Wines
- Edmonds Historical Museum – 118 5th Ave N // Wandering Wolf Cellars AND Goose Ridge Estate Winery
- Field – 524 Main St // Lagana Cellars
- Gallery North – 401 Main St // Dahlman Cellars
- Interiors of Edmonds – 326 Main St // Nota Bene Cellars
- Little Bipsy – 422 Main St // Long Cellars
- Ombu Salon + Spa – 121 3rd Ave N // Virtue Cellars AND Treveri Cellars
- Pelindaba Lavender – 102-1/2 5th Ave N // Sky River Mead
- RBC Wealth Management – 303 5th Ave S // WineHunter Wines
- Rogue – 112 5th Ave S // Drum Roll Wine
- Windermere Real Estate – 210 5th Ave S // Mercer Estate Winery AND Michael Florentino
You are sure to find a new favorite bottle or two these evenings. Bottles of wine can be purchased directly at the tasting tables or at the Pop-Up Wine Shop set up at Coldwell Banker Bain, tax-free for the evening. A percentage of every purchase goes back to Art Walk Edmonds to fund the Arts in Edmonds.
Art Walk Edmonds is grateful to sponsors Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds, Ombu Salon + Spa, Cole Gallery, and Adam Cobb of Windermere Real Estate Edmonds. Further, Krause & Thorpe Wealth Management Team is sponsoring the complimentary tasting glasses and Coldwell Banker Bain of Edmonds is sponsoring stylish reusable bottle tote bags. New this year is a Photo Booth at and sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway. Make sure and get your picture taken with the fun, green-screened background.
Participation in the Edmonds Wine Walks will mean you are contributing toward a great cause and supporting the arts in our community. Art Walk Edmonds, a non-profit organization, organizes and promotes the monthly Art Walks held in downtown Edmonds. Learn more about Art Walk Edmonds at www.ArtWalkEdmonds.com.
What you need to know to go:
- The Edmonds Summer Wine Walk is on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 5-8 p.m.
- Tickets are $30 online at the AWE website. Word to the wise: These events have historically sold out, so get your tickets early!
- Registration includes 10 tokens for one-ounce pours of wine; additional tasting tokens for registered participants will be available for $1 each (cash only).
- Participants must be 21 years old. ID will be required.
- Wristbands, tasting maps, tokens and bottle bags will be distributed at THREE Check-In Stations starting at 4:50PM the day of the event at:
- Washington Federal Parking Lot ~ 229 Main St.
- Lot between Arista Wine Cellars and 5th Avenue Animal Hospital ~ 320 5th Ave. S.
- Edmonds Historical Museum Plaza ~ 118 5th Ave. N.
- If the event is a sell-out, more tickets may be released for late entry starting at 6:30 p.m.
- The Pop-Up Wine Shop, where you can purchase bottles of wine from the events tax-free, will be set up at Coldwell Banker Bain. You can also purchase bottles directly at the Sip Stops. Fill up your reusable bag.
- Wine Walkers are encouraged to sip samples while visiting with the wine makers and merchants; but no open cups of wine may leave the premises on which they are poured.
