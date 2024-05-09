Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Spring Fest returns to Frances Anderson Playfield this Saturday, May 11

Urban Craft Uprising came to Edmonds in 2018 to host its first-ever Edmonds Spring Fest…and from there it quickly grew into one of the most beloved events that the organization puts on. Edmonds always shows the makers the love and Spring Fest is thrilled to be coming back this year from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St., Edmonds.

If you love handmade products, products focused on sustainability and locally made products, this show is for you. Here you can find handmade housewares, ceramics, jewelry, items for your pets, food, clothing, candles and so much more. It’s a great way to get gifts, support handmade artisans and see new work you may not otherwise be exposed to.

Edmonds Spring Fest is organized by Urban Craft Uprising, which was founded in 2005 to showcase the work of independent crafters, artists and designers. Their mission is to provide a unique, high quality, hand-crafted alternative to “big box” stores and mass produced goods, and to help makers and small businesses connect with new customers and to grow their businesses.

In addition to the dozens of craft and food markets they organize each year, Urban Craft Uprising provides many other community-building activities, including a weekend business retreat, classes, sponsorships, scholarships and vendor happy hours..

This year. Edmonds Spring Fest is going big. Lots of vendors, great food trucks and as always, a great place to come and shop for Mother’s Day. Kick off the spring weather, spend time with your family and friends, and support amazing creative small businesses. They can’t wait to see you.

Contact: info@urbancraftuprising.com | urbancraftuprising.com

Event info: urbancraftuprising.com/edmonds-spring-fest