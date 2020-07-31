Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Food Bank, Waterfront Center expand partnership on senior/ADA food delivery

Edmonds Food Bank and Edmonds Waterfront Center have expanded their food delivery partnership to now include deliveries to households with one or more disabled individual. We are very excited to be able to mark the 30-year anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) with an extension of our home delivery services to households with ADA individual(s).

The delivery program is coordinated by Karen Barnes at the Edmonds Food Bank and Michelle Reitan at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. “We started the project with the food bank shortly after the first stay-at-home order was announced in late March,” Reitan said. “We are now delivering to 29 households — impacting 63 individuals when all household members are considered. It’s been a great partnership — and one which we both hope to continue expanding.”

As with any project, it takes numerous hands to make the delivery program work. Food bank volunteers Bob and Kathi Matthes contact delivery customers to help with placing online orders each week, as or where needed. The food bank’s volunteer shoppers select from the available food for the week to match the online orders as closely as possible. Maggie Fournier and Dara Stotland manage marking the groceries to help drivers organize loading and distribution for three to six household deliveries each. Drivers are coordinated through the Edmonds Waterfront Center and include Janet Jensen, Chris Mione, Merin Mione, Tim Schmidt, Dave Teitzel, and Diana VanLoveren.

“A genuine camaraderie has developed between the drivers and their customers,” said Barnes. “At one point I tried to optimize the route efficiency —which meant shifting customers between drivers — and I immediately received calls from drivers who requested maintaining their customers, even if they could ultimately save time with customers that were closer together. They’ve come to know their customers and understand unique needs and/or dietary restrictions. Some drivers have mentioned it’s a highlight of their week.”

If you are a senior (60-plus) and/or an ADA individual interested in receiving home deliveries from the Edmonds Food Bank, please call Karen at 206-705-3637 or email info@edmondsfoodbank.org. Recipients don’t have to live in Edmonds to be eligible.