Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds College to hold annual benefit for student success fund on April 9

On Saturday, April 9, the Edmonds College Foundation will host its annual INSPIRE benefit for the Student Success Fund, which provides scholarships, emergency funding, and impactful programs to help every student reach their goals. This year’s benefit, presented by Fortive, is a hybrid event where donors, students, staff, and community members can participate either in person or online. The in-person portion of the event will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center and will feature a live auction and dinner. The online segment will be held at www.edmonds.edu/inspire and include a virtual program and auction.

“Edmonds residents and business owners have long supported the Edmonds College Foundation because we understand the importance of having this institution in our backyard. Edmonds College prepares and trains students to pursue careers in everything from health care to aerospace,” said Maria Montalvo, Edmonds College Foundation Board Chair.

The benefit is the college’s largest fundraising event held each year. Thanks to generous gifts from donors, the event helps ensure that the Edmonds College Foundation can execute its mission to support access, success, and excellence for students.

“The generosity of our donors plays a vital role in sustaining the Student Success Fund and ensuring that Edmonds College can meet the needs of students who may require financial assistance,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “The annual INSPIRE benefit on April 9 will bring us together as one community to highlight the generosity of our donors and celebrate the successes of our students.”

Every student at Edmonds College has a unique set of needs and barriers that can hinder their academic success. The Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund not only provides financial support via annual scholarships and emergency grants but also helps fund the Complete the Dream awards. It also invests in the Triton Student Resource Hub’s food pantry and innovative student-centered programs that enhance the teaching and learning experience.

The benefit promises to be a fun evening that will showcase some of the exceptional achievements and talents of the student population at Edmonds College. During dinner, guests will enjoy an appetizer created by culinary arts students, cakes baked by students from the bakery and pastry department, and live entertainment by the campus’s own EC Soundsations. During the reception, several college clubs and departments will partake in the Student Engagement Showcase, highlighting the various opportunities and activities students can pursue on campus.

“The INSPIRE benefit is an opportunity to not only invest in students, but to celebrate together,” Tom Bull, Edmonds College Foundation Executive Director, said.

As always, one of the highlights of the benefit is that donors will hear the remarkable stories of several students directly influenced by the transformational impact of scholarships and emergency funding. This year, Rubye Hayden and Crystal Larson are the featured students. Both have pursued their academic dreams, thanks in part to the scholarship support that they have received from the Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund.

“The scholarship is much more than money,” Crystal, who is working towards an Associate of Science Degree and plans on continuing her education in aerospace manufacturing, said. “Donors are also investing in me as a person. They can see me as a driven person, and they have faith that through my journey, I’m going to pay it back in leaps and bounds to others, as well as the future of science.”

Generous donations to the Edmonds College Foundation Student Success Fund ensure students like Rubye and Crystal receive the necessary resources so they can continue their education and tap into their full potential. If you want to help continue Edmonds College’s legacy of making education accessible for all students, please sign up today to attend the benefit on April 9, participate in the online auction (April 6-9), and support the Student Success Fund.

