Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds College Rocketry Team launches big at IREC

The Edmonds College Rocketry Team competed in the 18th annual International Rocketry Engineering Competition(IREC) —one of the world’s top collegiate rocketry events — earlier this summer, and proved they belonged among much larger contingents.

In June, the Edmonds College Rocketry Team joined over 150 teams consisting of over 2,000 participants in Midland, Texas, to compete in the IREC event. For the small but determined group of Edmonds students, the trip marked the final stage of a year-long journey marked by hard work, setbacks and breakthroughs.

The team faced challenges from the start of the competition. Their rocket arrived on a separate flight, causing brief delays, but they quickly regrouped. Day 1 involved registration, setting up their exhibit, and meeting student teams from around the world.

Their presence made an impact. Judges praised the design, and major sponsors were deeply impressed by the team’s dedication and effort. The team stood out not only for their engineering work but also as a rare small college among teams from large universities. The team even caught the attention of the IREC livestream, where their work was showcased to a global audience.

“By reaching the competition, this team has already outperformed many IREC hopefuls,” reflected club advisor and engineering faculty member William Hamp.

The Edmonds crew persevered through rigorous design, evaluation, and testing phases to earn their spot. With a travel squad that included a launch team of just five students, the Edmonds squad was noticeably smaller than most of their competitors. But the Edmonds team was welcomed with open arms and learned later in the competition that teams from around the world would be more than willing to provide support when needed.

Competition day provided its own set of hurdles. The team endured late-night math exams, a 4 a.m. safety check, and a long, treacherous drive to the launch site’s remote location to pass their final flight review and prepare for launch. One final obstacle stood in the team’s way when a storm hit, damaging the launch site and disrupting everyone’s setup plans. Only a few teams were allowed to fly, and the Tritons needed last-minute supplies to qualify.

Thanks to support from Washington State University—who graciously loaned the team spare parts needed for the launch and shared their Airbnb with Edmonds during rocket preparations—they secured the necessary equipment and received a launch slot. In the desert heat, with temperatures topping 100°F, they prepped the rocket, resolved a radio issue at the pad and watched it successfully launch.

Recovery meant hiking half a mile through rough terrain — but they found the rocket intact. Months of design, testing, and late nights had paid off. Hamp called it their “apogee” — a true high point in every sense.

The team returned home tired but proud, having gained real-world experience, industry exposure and lasting memories. More than a technical win, it was a reminder of what Edmonds College students can achieve with vision, teamwork, and persistence.

Dream big. Fly high. The sky is not the limit.

To learn more about the rocketry club or engineering at Edmonds College, visit edmonds.edu/engineering.

