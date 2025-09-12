Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds College Creative Retirement Institute — Where learning never gets old

Fall, with its crisp air and new school year, can still feel like a fresh start, even for those in the autumn of their years. It can be a time for an intellectual rebirth, a chance to learn (or relearn) new ideas. Most older adults pursuing continuing education don’t want to be in a classroom with students their grandchildren’s age. This is where organizations like the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) at Edmonds College come in, offering engaging courses along with a strong focus on building community.

“Personally, I wanted to learn and be stimulated again,” says Howie Silver, a student and volunteer at CRI. The institute provides a unique educational experience, free from the pressures of traditional academia. As Silver puts it, “These classes have none of the things you hated about school: no term papers, no quizzes or exams, no oral reports, no grades, no expensive books to buy, and no pressure. Basically, all the laughs and none of the tears.”

While other organizations, such as the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Washington, offer similar non-credit courses for individuals over 50, CRI stands out with its robust community focus. Beyond the online and in-person classes, CRI hosts community gathering events, an annual Speaker Series, and various volunteer opportunities. It’s designed to bring back everything people loved about school: the excitement of learning, interesting instructors, making friends and having fun.

The fall term at CRI, beginning in September, features more than 45 classes. The instructors are experts in their fields; many are retired college professors, all bringing extensive professional expertise and a genuine enthusiasm for their subjects. Instructors teach most courses in small, in-person classrooms, while students can also take online courses via Zoom.

CRI’s curriculum is more diverse than ever this fall, with a wide range of subjects.

Arts & Architecture: Courses include The Art of Fabergé, Legends and Lore of Haunted Architecture, and The Bauhaus School – Art History Architecture.

Courses include The Art of Fabergé, Legends and Lore of Haunted Architecture, and The Bauhaus School – Art History Architecture. History & Current Events: Delve into topics like Scandinavian Immigration to America, Boston’s War: The Tea Party to Bunker Hill, and a Swift Survey of Early Medieval History.

Delve into topics like Scandinavian Immigration to America, Boston’s War: The Tea Party to Bunker Hill, and a Swift Survey of Early Medieval History. Literature: Explore classes on the Canterbury Tales, Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew,” The Poetry of Grief, and a course on Emily Dickinson.

There are also courses in philosophy, sociology, technology, film, music, health and science, such as “Entering the Reality of Dementia” and “Our Sun and its Solar Cycle.” CRI’s goal is to provide a brain-tickling, delightful experience that keeps minds sharp and fosters new friendships.

As Silver says, “I’ll be there, and I hope to see you there. It’s a great way to start your rebirth of learning.”

Registration for the fall 2025 term at the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) of Edmonds College starts soon. For a complete list of classes, times, dates, instructors, and descriptions, visit www.edmonds.edu/cri. Once there, click “VIEW CLASSES,” then “FALL 2025,” and “Register today.”

