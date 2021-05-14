Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Arts Festival opens virtual poster shop

Edmonds Arts Festival posters are known for their beautiful and eye-catching art. However, those posters can be hard to come by once the festival is over. The good news is, now you can get copies of all the Edmonds Arts Festival posters in our new and improved festival merchandise shop.

Each year, the festival board selects a regional artist whose work will be displayed on the poster used to market the festival. The posters didn’t start as marketing tools, though; instead, the festival began producing posters in 1983 with limited print runs as a fundraiser for the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.

The 1983 Edmonds Arts Festival poster was a print depicting a rainy but beautiful day in downtown Edmonds designed by local artist Jerry Stitt, and the 1984 poster, a beautifully colored basket of yellow and white flowers, was designed by Marjorie Bruce.

The poster from 1987, the festival’s 30th anniversary, was a standout: a watercolor still life of wild red flowers growing between large glacial rocks by Perry Acker. Acker, whose works have been accepted for exhibition in venues as prestigious as the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the Royal Watercolour Society in London, and the Seattle Art Museum, was a member of the American Watercolor Society and was listed in Who’s Who in American Art.

In 1997, the festival’s 40th anniversary, the board chose a duo of pastel drawings by Lyle Silver, titled “Two Edmonds Views,” presumably created in his top-floor studio loft near downtown Seattle from photos of Edmonds. Lyle and his wife Lois, also a well-known painter, worked and conducted figure drawing sessions for as many as 30 interested artists. Lyle was a past president of the Northwest Watercolor Society, and his paintings won numerous awards and were represented in many private and corporate collections. Earlier in his career, Lyle showed his commercial art background by producing accurate, realistic representations of the world around him; however, by the time he created the image for the Festival poster, his work was taking on an increasingly impressionistic tone, sometimes with ventures into pure abstraction.

The Edmonds Arts Festival celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2007 with a beautifully painted great blue heron standing on a tree stump overlooking the water. The piece, painted by Vietnamese immigrant artist Hung Nguyen, captures the Northwest’s moods with its delicate colors and subject matter. Nguyen came to the Northwest after finishing college and spent over 20 years working for Boeing, KIRO-TV, KING-TV, and Walt Disney Internet Group in Seattle as a visual designer and a digital illustrator. Besides emphasis on color, composition and light, he also loves to capture the mood and tranquility in his paintings.

In 2011, the festival board decided to turn the annual poster into a festival marketing tool, giving away a few framed copies to sponsors, and although there was no poster in 2012, 2013’s poster definitely made a splash. Kate Larsson’s watercolor, “Ferry and Poppies,” was shown on festival advertisements, posters, the festival website, and on sportswear and specialty items in the festival store.

For the festival’s 60th anniversary in 2017, Pamela Harold’s vibrant watercolor, “Edmonds Fishing Pier,” was chosen as the poster image. This was the first time the festival selected an artist twice to paint a poster; the board wanted to honor Harold’s dedication and long-time influence in the Edmonds arts community and her commitment to provide arts exploration and education to all ages. Harold is a well-known watercolor instructor and served as the festival’s student art juror in 2008 and as a Gallery Arts juror in 2009.

If you liked the images you saw in this post, you can have them in your own home through our virtual Edmonds Arts Festival Store. Stop by and pick up one (or more) of your favorite images, on anything from full-size posters to canvas art prints to greeting cards. In doing so, you will help to support the Edmonds Arts Festival and ensure that we are able to put on a festival in 2022.