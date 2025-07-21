Sponsor spotlight: Edmonds Arts Festival looking for volunteers

Be the heart behind the art! Become an Edmonds Arts Festival director.

Every incredible moment at the Edmonds Arts Festival – from the vibrant gallery displays to the rhythms on stage and the scent of fresh festival food – starts with a passionate team working behind the scenes. At the core of this effort are the festival directors: dedicated volunteers who bring vision, organization and creativity to every corner of the event.

Each September, around 35 of these leaders gather at ArtWorks in Edmonds to kick off the next year’s planning. It’s where friendships are renewed, new faces join the family and the energy begins to build.

Whether it’s curating visual art, booking performers, managing vendors or creating welcoming spaces for families, festival directors take ownership of their area and help shape the Festival’s soul. They give their time not for recognition, but for the joy of creating something unforgettable for the entire community.

If you’re ready to lead, collaborate, and make a meaningful impact, consider stepping into a festival director role. The festival doesn’t happen without people like you.

Step into a Leadership Role and Make the Festival Magic Happen

Are you passionate about community, creativity and making memorable experiences? Now’s your chance to lead the way!

We’re looking for dedicated, energetic individuals to take on leadership roles for this year’s festival. As a festival leader, you’ll help shape the event, inspire others, and bring ideas to life—all while gaining valuable experience and having a ton of fun. Whether you’re a seasoned organizer or eager to try something new, your voice and vision can make a real difference.

Join us in creating something extraordinary—step up, lead, and be a driving force behind the celebration.

Curious About Getting Involved? Let’s Talk Festival Fun!

Join us for a relaxed and lively evening at Brigid’s Bottle Shop to learn how you can play a key role in bringing the Edmonds Arts Festival to life.

Come grab a drink, meet some of the amazing folks behind the scenes, and discover what leadership roles are all about. No pressure—just good vibes, great conversation, and plenty of inspiration!

Bring a friend, your curiosity, and your love for Edmonds!

When: July 23, 2025 from 7- 8:30 p.m.

Where: Brigid’s Bottle Shop, 188 Sunset Ave S, Edmonds, WA 98020

Why do we do it?

The Edmonds Arts Festival has been a cherished event in Edmonds since 1958. Thousands of people flock to this event held annually on Father’s Day weekend to browse the galleries, meet artists, shop, socialize with friends, and enjoy entertainment by performing artists in a beautiful setting in the charming, waterfront city of Edmonds – home of the first certified Creative District in Washington state.

A portion of profits raised by the Festival each year is given to the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, which supports educational and cultural enrichment of our community through the arts. The Foundation awards art scholarships, education grants, and installs public art. In addition, they support ArtWorks, a gathering place for artists in downtown Edmonds, and many other local art groups including the Edmonds Center for the Arts, the Edmonds Art Studio Tour and Cascadia Art Museum.

The 2026 Edmonds Arts Festival will take place Father’s Day weekend, June 19-21 at Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020. Festival hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.